Kittens survive compactor, found in load of recycling: BC SPCA

Photo: BC SPCA

The Sunshine Coast branch of the BC SPCA is caring for four kittens that survived being hauled off in a recycling truck.

“Somehow, seven newborn kittens ended up in a dumpster and they were picked up by a garbage truck along the route in Sechelt,” says manager Marika Donnelly.

“The poor little ones went through the trash compactor and three of them died from the trauma. Staff discovered the surviving four kittens and immediately rushed them to a local veterinarian, who contacted us.”

The surviving kittens, named Rosa, Maizie, Storm and Cabo, are now getting around-the-clock care.

“One kitten is missing two toes on its back foot from going through the trash compactor and the others have bruising and abrasions,” said Donnelly. “They are receiving regular bottle feedings with kitten milk replacer and their medical conditions are being monitored.”

She said it hasn’t been possible to identify where the kittens were abandoned, since it could have been anywhere along the truck’s pick-up route.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District, which manages the Sechelt landfill, said the truck was collecting recycling and had not been destined for the Sechelt landfill.

“There is simply no excuse for abandoning innocent, helpless animals this way. The SPCA is always here as a safety net to help people who cannot care for their animals. There was no reason for these kittens to go through such a horrific experience," said Donnelly.