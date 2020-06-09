Man wanted for violent crimes in B.C. on the lam for 6 months

Photo: RCMP

A man with a history of crimes committed in Prince George and Dawson Creek remains on the loose six months after RCMP issued an alert seeking the public's help to track him down.

Stacy Ray Laglace, 32, is described as First Nations, standing five-feet-six-inches, weighing 185 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

He is also described as "extremely violent" and someone who should not be approached. Instead, anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.

Laglace is wanted on 21 charges, including aggravated assault, discharge a firearm with intent, kidnapping, and robbery from an alleged November 2018 incident in Dawson Creek.

Laglace has an extensive criminal record for offences committed in Prince George and in the B.C. Peace.

Anyone who has information on where Laglace may be is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3700, Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca.