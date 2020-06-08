B.C. police catch new driver going 110 km/h in 40 zone

Photo: Twitter / B.C. RCMP

B.C. police say they caught a few speeders Sunday night (June 7) in the area around McNeill Bay, including a new driver going 110 km/h in a 40 zone.

There were three passengers in the car.

The result was a $477 ticket for excessive speeding and a seven-day vehicle impound.

“This driver placed the lives of his passengers and others at risk in a pathetic attempt to show off,” said Oak Bay Police Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties.

“I’ve attended numerous fatal collisions and these seemingly fun-filled moments can and do go very badly in an instant.”