Public assistance requested to help solve cases from early 2000's

Photo: Contributed Case #1 (Police File # 2004-26596 / Coroner File # 2004-0255-0676)

The Richmond RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are asking for the public's help to identify the remains of two males discovered in Richmond in the early 2000's.

In both cases, the skulls of the men were recreated using 3D printing by technicians from the National Research Council of Canada.

Following that, facial reconstruction was done by New York Academy of the Arts students studying forensic sculpture, in the hopes the images would bring new tips or information to light.

Case one involves the remains of a Caucasian male between the ages of 30 and 50 at the time of death.

His remains were discovered on July 8, 2004, on the shores of the Fraser River. It is estimated he may have died in 2003 or early 2004.

Case two involves the remains of an Indigenous male of medium build, aged between 45 and 55 at the time of his death.

His remains were discovered on June 8, 2008, floating in the Fraser River near the eastern end of Dyke Road.

Further information on each case can be found on the BC Coroners Service's Unidentified Human Remains Viewer.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact either the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077 or by email.

To report information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.