Three RCMP officers face assault charges over Prince George arrest

Photo: Contributed A photo showing injuries Cuyler Richard Aubichon received during his arrest in February by Prince George RCMP

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges against three Prince George RCMP officers in connection with a 2016 arrest of two men found in an allegedly stolen pickup truck after a video surfaced suggesting excessive force was used.

Cst. Joshua Grafton has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction of justice and, in a separate information, Cst. Wayne Connell and Cst. Kyle Sharpe has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

First appearance for all three is set for August 12.

Following an uproar after a video from a security camera trained on an alley off Oak Street showing the arrest was provided to a Lower Mainland television station, B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, carried out an investigation and, in June 2018, submitted a report to the BCPS.

"The charge assessment process in this case was significantly delayed due to the complexity of the issues, the volume of initial disclosure, BCPS requests for further information, and subsequent receipt of additional disclosure," the BCPS said in a statement Monday announcing the charges.

Nathaniel Lazarus Basil and Cuyler Richard Aubichon were arrested during the early morning of Feb. 18, 2016.

Aubichon was behind the wheel of an allegedly stolen pickup truck that undercover RCMP officers stopped in a 2200-block Oak St. alley on Feb. 18 at about 6:30 a.m.

A video from a camera installed on a nearby home showed an RCMP officer using a service dog to pull Aubichon out of the truck and onto the ground before elbowing him in the head.

Three other officers were involved in the apprehension of Basil, who had got out on the other side. His arrest was largely out of the camera's view but it appeared one of the officers had stomped on him.

Basil was eventually sentenced to one year probation for possessing stolen property over $5,000.

"The charges were approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officers," BCPS said.