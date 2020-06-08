BC government announces 29 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

The provincial government has announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in the past 72 hours, none of which came in the Interior Health region.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday afternoon 14 coronavirus cases were confirmed Friday/Saturday, six were confirmed Saturday/Sunday and nine came Sunday/Monday. One additional epidemiological-linked case was also confirmed.

There remains no active COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region. There are just 183 active cases province-wide, with 16 people in the hospital and four in the ICU.

There are no new deaths to report and no new healthcare outbreaks.

“Summer holidays and travel will be different this year,” said Dr. Henry. “When you hit the open roads this summer, you are not leaving COVID-19 behind.”

Henry urged those who are travelling this summer within B.C. for holidays to call ahead to local tourism boards and chamber of commerces to ensure services and attractions are open. She said travellers should try to bring as much as they can from home to avoid straining local services.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said while B.C. has succeeded in "flattening the curve," south of the border, Washington State, Oregon, California and Arizona are seeing daily case counts grow.

Dix indicated that B.C. would be working with the federal government to ensure the border remains closed to non-essential travel until the situation improves in the United States.