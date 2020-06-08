Overdue flight from Boundary Bay still missing

Photo: Contributed

The search continues in the Fraser River near Maple Ridge for a small plane reported missing on Saturday.

According to a news release from Ridge Meadows RCMP, late Saturday afternoon a report was received from the Boundary Bay Airport that a small plane, containing two people on board was overdue. Just hours before, a witness reported seeing a small white airplane flying low above the Fraser River, go into the water and then quickly disappearing from view.

On Monday afternoon, CTV News reported that an employee from the International Flight Centre, a training school at the airport, confirmed that the flight was from their school.

RCMP officers attended the area of 287th St. and Lougheed Highway where the plane was reported to have gone down and began looking for any parts of the airplane or debris, but nothing was located.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Marine Unit assisted by sending a vessel equipped with sonar searching capabilities and RCMP air services utilized their helicopter and began patrolling the area. Multiple frontline members and agencies, including Abbotsford Police Department and Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue were engaged in assisting in the search.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was contacted and organized search and rescue teams and boats looking for the possible downed plane.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been no confirmed sightings, or recovery of any parts of the plane and no contact with those on board.