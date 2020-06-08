Officer pulls over vehicle near Revelstoke, pepper sprayed by driver

Photo: Jon Manchester

A police officer was assaulted with pepper spray during a traffic stop near Revelstoke on Sunday.



Just after 9:30 a.m., an officer stopped a GMC Tracker for a Motor Vehicle Act violation about 20 kilometres east of the city on Highway 1 while it was towing an enclosed utility trailer.



“During the course of what started as a routine traffic stop, the driver deployed pepper spray at the police officer while the officer interacted with the woman at her driver’s side window,” says RCMP Southeast District spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“While our officer was dealing with the temporarily disabling effects of the pepper spray, a male passenger exited the vehicle, and the suspect fled the area eastbound along the highway.”



The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics and determined the male passenger was not associated to the suspect, but had been hitch hiking when he was picked up by the woman.



RCMP located the vehicle a few kilometres away, near the Giant Cedars Boardwalk. The woman was found inside the utility trailer in an emotionally distraught state. She was unco-operative and failed to comply with police commands before being taken into custody.



A search of the suspect vehicle located a loaded crossbow, pepper spray, and a knife.



The 26-year-old Maple Ridge woman remains in custody.



“This shocking situation highlights the inherent dangers that frontline police officers face each and every day they go to work,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky, commander of the Revelstoke detachment. “This officer remained focused on her duty to protect and serve the public by continuing her investigation and relaying important details to other officers in order to safely apprehend the woman who posed a potential risk to herself and others.”



Anyone who witnessed the incident or had an encounter with the woman is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.