BC Ferries says those boarding some vessels will be asked to bring a mask

Photo: Glacier Media

Anyone using a British Columbia ferry on routes longer than 30 minutes will have to bring a face mask with them to protect against transmission of COVID-19.

Starting June 15, BC Ferries says all passengers over the age of two will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it if necessary.

It says in a news release that customers must come with their own face covering and those who don't have one won't be able to board.

The company says it will also continue screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms.

BC Ferries says it is acting on directives from Transport Canada that require passengers to wear a mask when a physical separation of two metres can't be maintained.

The company just recently restarted some services after customer use declined by about 80 per cent from March to May.