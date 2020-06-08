159139
BC  

BC Ferries says those boarding some vessels will be asked to bring a mask

Bring a mask, says BC Ferries

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302191

Anyone using a British Columbia ferry on routes longer than 30 minutes will have to bring a face mask with them to protect against transmission of COVID-19.

Starting June 15, BC Ferries says all passengers over the age of two will be asked to confirm they have a face covering and are willing to wear it if necessary.

It says in a news release that customers must come with their own face covering and those who don't have one won't be able to board.

The company says it will also continue screening customers for COVID-19 symptoms.

BC Ferries says it is acting on directives from Transport Canada that require passengers to wear a mask when a physical separation of two metres can't be maintained.

The company just recently restarted some services after customer use declined by about 80 per cent from March to May.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158144
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158424
153450
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Fake brands

Galleries
Almost had us fooled!
Fake brands (2)
Galleries
Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show
Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her...
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...
James Bond to become a dad in new movie
Showbiz
James Bond will reportedly be taking on his most terrifying...



157971
159046