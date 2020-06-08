158636
BC  

One year later, RCMP renew plea for information in murder

RCMP renew plea in murder

Story: 302189

It's been one year since Williams Lake and Alexis Creek RCMP responded to reports of an injured woman and found Sabrina Rosette with life threatening injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she died at the scene, on the Toosey Reserve near Williams Lake, leaving behind two sons.

That was June 8, 2019; today RCMP are asking again for information about Rosette's death. In a press statement released by North District RCMP's Cpl. Madonna Saunderson it's noted no charges have been laid, but the Major Crime Unit (MCU) is following up on tips and continuing to "feverishly investigate."

"This investigation has remained active since the onset. Our priority is to find the truth of what happened to Sabrina, and one area that we continue to focus on is information from witnesses. I recognize that this is a difficult request in such a close, and possibly divided community, but I ask that everyone join me in empathizing with Sabrina’s family and to call with any information that may help her children, family and community to heal," states MCU Sgt. Kevin McIntyre.

Anyone with tips are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.

158043
158624