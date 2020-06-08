159139
Man surrenders, awaits charges, in alleged racist incident

Surrender in racist incident

The Canadian Press

A Vancouver Island man is awaiting a court date over an alleged racist incident at a First Nations community near Port Alberni.

A statement from Port Alberni RCMP says the man went to the detachment last Wednesday, a day after someone in a white pickup drove through the Tseshaht First Nation shouting racist and derogatory slurs.

An investigation of the event was underway by police when the man from Qualicum walked into the department.

He was arrested and released from custody on the condition that he stay away from the Tseshaht First Nation and its residents.

Witnesses in the community captured video of the truck and the actions of its driver but police say no one was physically hurt.

Sgt. Peter Dionne says the suspect's behaviour "reprehensible and repulsive."

"The Tseshaht community and band management's public requests for calm and restraint have assisted the investigation and prevented this incident from escalating during this very sensitive time," Dionne says in the statement.

