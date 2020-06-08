Donate to the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre to help seal pups

You can help celebrate World Oceans Day by donating to the Vancouvers Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

Seal pupping season is right around the corner and Vancouver's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre needs to raise $125,000 by June 21 in order to continue operating for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver Aquarium has been closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19, putting the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at risk because the primary source of revenue for the rescue program comes from visitors at the aquarium.

Staff at the aquarium are asking the public to help out by 'adopting a seal' or 'naming a seal pup.'

The cost of supporting one seal pup during its average 11-week stay at the centre is approximately $3,000. The rescue centre is one of the biggest in the world, rescuing and rehabilitating more than 150 marine mammals every year.

Potential donors can choose to 'adopt a seal' for $35. By pledging $35, you can adopt a specific seal and follow it through its journey to recovery. Until the centre has 2020 rescue seals, you can adopt a patient from past years.

You can choose to 'name a seal pup' for a donation of $1,000. This option is perfect for group fundraising or a corporate contribution. This gives you a chance to name your seal in honour of someone special and you will then receive 'pupdates' throughout your seal's journey and will be able to participate in your seal's release.

Any donation amount can help, to learn more click here.