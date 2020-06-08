Dad escapes submerged vehicle and saves his two daughters

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

A Chilliwack man says "all the angels" were watching over him when his truck was submerged in Cultus Lake on the May long weekend, while he and his two daughters were inside.

While three weeks have gone by since the incident, Dennis Saulnier says he is still processing what happened and that it still feels as surreal, according to CTV News Vancouver.

“I'm just an average Joe person, going to get ice cream with my girls and we almost all died,” he says, adding he had noticed a person driving erratically behind him and moments later, the person ran him off the road.

“Once the front tire hit the gravel, it just grabbed and the rest of my truck just spun on the wet road,” he says.

“I heard the tires pop and I knew we were actually going to the water and then everything just went into slow motion ... as I was going into the water, the Mythbusters popped into my head."

The Mythbusters episode had aired almost a decade ago with one of the hosts sitting in a vehicle submerged underwater in a swimming pool. The host experimented with different ways of escaping the vehicle safely.

Saulnier knew he had to wait until the inside of his truck was flooded with water in order to get the pressure equalized. He then unbuckled all of the seatbelts and smashed the sunroof, allowing his daughters aged two and four to escape.

“The window just exploded really easy, but then all the doors exploded inward with water and all the door shield just blew right in like the Matrix,” he told CTV. “It was like 20, 30 fire hoses shooting at me sideways ... a tidal wave just hit, it just pushed me out, up the sunroof."

“I tried to open my eyes and I couldn't see nothing but milky green water. Couldn’t even see my hand in front of my face. So then I just I started to panic because I can't feel my girls.”

Saulnier then swam to the surface and began to look around for his daughters. He didn't see them at first and was about to dive back down when he noticed his youngest daughter's ponytail.

“As soon as I saw her ponytail, I knew that there was actually a real chance that I still can save them. It was overwhelming,” he says. Then he spotted his oldest daughter "barely floating" 20 feet away.

An onlooker saw the crash and was able to help Saulnier bring the four-year-old to shore.

“I kind of flip her over and she pukes out a bunch of water and she starts crying – at that moment, everything was the biggest relief. I can’t explain the weight that came off my shoulders and chest at that moment,” he adds.

Since the incident, his daughters are afraid to go on car rides and near the lake.

“Whenever I leave the house, they always say, ‘Don't go on the lake, daddy,’” he says. “I'm hoping it doesn't stick with them for so long.”

A scuba driver hired to find the sunken truck says it was wedged by a rock approximately 35 feet under water.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver