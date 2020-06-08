New study finds Canadians approve of political response to virus

Photo: Angus Reid Institute

Another survey by Vancouver based Angus Reid Institute illustrates that COVID-19 appears to have created a comfort zone for incumbent governments coast to coast.

The new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds that at least seven-in-ten residents in every region of the country say their province has done a good job in handling COVID-19.

In British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, the impact has been considerable, with the respective parties of the Horgan, Ford, and Legault governments now enjoying more than a 15-point lead.

The situation in Alberta and other provinces shows how political fortunes can turn on a dime.

Just 43 per cent of residents in Alberta say the United Conservative Party has done a good job of handling the economy, in Newfoundland and Labrador that number drops to just 32 per cent.

The study also indicates that provincial governments in New Brunswick (91 per cent) Newfoundland and Labrador (89 per cent) and British Columbia (87 per cent) have the most number of residents saying they have responded well to the COVID-19 outbreak.