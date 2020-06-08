158636
158634
BC  

New study finds Canadians approve of political response to virus

'Good job' on COVID-19

- | Story: 302155

Another survey by Vancouver based Angus Reid Institute illustrates that COVID-19 appears to have created a comfort zone for incumbent governments coast to coast.

The new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds that at least seven-in-ten residents in every region of the country say their province has done a good job in handling COVID-19.

In British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, the impact has been considerable, with the respective parties of the  Horgan, Ford, and Legault governments now enjoying more than a 15-point lead.

The situation in Alberta and other provinces shows how political fortunes can turn on a dime.

Just 43 per cent of residents in Alberta say the United Conservative Party has done a good job of handling the economy, in Newfoundland and Labrador that number drops to just 32 per cent.

The study also indicates that provincial governments in New Brunswick (91 per cent) Newfoundland and Labrador (89 per cent) and British Columbia (87 per cent)  have the most number of residents saying they have responded well to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158952
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158042
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158253


Fake brands

Galleries
Almost had us fooled!
Fake brands (2)
Galleries
Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show
Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her...
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...
James Bond to become a dad in new movie
Showbiz
James Bond will reportedly be taking on his most terrifying...



158589
159046