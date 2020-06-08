159139
BC  

Climber seriously injured in fall near peak of Mount Arrowsmith

Injured climber airlifted

Katie DeRosa / Times Colonist - | Story: 302150

As a man lay seriously injured just below the summit of Mount Arrowsmith on Vancouver Island Saturday evening, three search and rescue teams raced against the fading light to rescue him before dark.

The climber had sustained significant injuries after he fell at the summit of the 1,829-metre peak in Strathcona Provincial Park, according to a Facebook post by the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue.

Amid blowing winds and heavy wet snow on the mountain, members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad climbed the “Judge’s Route” to locate the injured climber, while the Campbell River Volunteer Search and Rescue Society Comox rescue team flew by helicopter to the summit.

“It was quickly determined that additional resources were required to effect the injured man’s rescue from the mountain and to get him transferred to a higher level of medical care,” according to the post.

The helicopter, flown by Ascent Helicopters, was on scene within an hour of the emergency call.

The Port Alberni team already had the climber stabilized and strapped into a lift stretcher and he was raised to the helicopter above. He was flown to Parksville where he was transferred to a B.C. Ambulance advanced life support helicopter and taken to a Vancouver hospital.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue said the rescue is a reminder that, even though it’s June, there can be tough winter conditions in the mountains. The agency stressed that climbers be prepared for all weather conditions before climbing.

