Rapper Ice T tweets praise for Vancouver anti-racism protest

Photo: Twitter

American rapper, actor and producer Ice T says the anti-racism protest in Vancouver on Friday was "powerful."

The beloved musician shared a Tweet by @xunholyx that shows two perspectives of the massive crowd that gathered in the Jack Poole Plaza on Vancouver's Waterfront. He captions, "Vancouver! Powerful."

Ice T has been sharing images from across the globe on his Twitter feed, which include everything from massive crowds to compelling signs to a man who uses crutches getting on the ground to take a knee in solidarity with the movement.

People of all ages came out in droves to participate in the Vancouver demonstration, which comes in response to the killing of George Floyd by a white Minnesota police officer last month, and in solidarity with widespread protests sparked by the incident around the globe. All four officers involved in Floyd’s death have now been charged.

In addition to the longstanding, systemic racism experienced by community members who are Black, Indigenous and people of colour, Canadian rallies have also been protesting the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who died after falling off her balcony. Family members previously claimed Toronto police officers pushed her.