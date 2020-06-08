Grouse Mountain plans to reopen Monday, June 22

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver's famous Grouse Mountain has announced its plans to reopen on Monday, June 22, following a temporary closure due to COVID-19.

CTV News Vancouver reports the ski resort will be reopening with reduced capacity on its aerial tram, the Skyride, by 70 per cent.

All visitors riding the tram will be required to wear masks and undergo a temperature check.

Grouse Mountain is encouraging visitors to bring their own masks, but does have some available.

Customers will need to book in advance for the Skyride, which will allow travel in both directions for annual pass holders, and travel down for visitors who hike up via the Grouse Grind.

The resort also says it will be increasing the frequency of its cleaning and the number of hand sanitizer stations available to visitors.

- With files from CTV News Vancouver