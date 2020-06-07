157484
About 1/3 of B.C. students returned to schools last week

1/3 of B.C. students returned

Nearly a third of elementary- and secondary-school students in British Columbia returned to classrooms last week.

The ministry of education says more than 157,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students — or nearly 30 per cent of all students in those grades — went back to school for the first week back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 1, kindergarten to Grade 5 students could attend school part-time.

Those in grades 6 to 12 can attend for the equivalent of one school day weekly.

Children of essential-service workers and those needing additional supports can attend full time.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming says in a statement that the province is fortunate to be able to welcome students back to schools under public health expert guidance that makes it safe to do so.

