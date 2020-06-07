157484
Mission RCMP have located 20-year-old female, Jade Brooks.

Missing 20-year-old found

UPDATE 3 p.m.

The Mission RCMP have located missing 20-year-old Jade Brooks.

ORIGINAL 2:19 p.m.

The Mission RCMP are requesting the public's assistance to locate missing person Jade Brooks.

Brooks was last seen on Friday, June 5 at 10:00 p.m. in Mission, B.C.
 
Brooks is described as a 20-year-old caucasian female who is 5'1" and weighs 105 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. 
 
Brooks is linked to a grey 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with a B.C. license plate: DT861C. 
 
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Brooks, they are asked to call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online

