158636
BC  

Police identify homicide victim as 58-year-old Charles Henry Klose

Homicide victim identified

- | Story: 302093

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Police have identified the latest homicide victim in Chilliwack as 58-year-old Charles Henry Klose, his body was discovered in a parking lot late Saturday night.

“What we know of Charles so far is that he led a transient lifestyle and was known to frequent the downtown Chilliwack area.  We believe many knew him in that community,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.  

“We do not believe this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Klose had wounds indicative of homicide and IHIT was called in to investigate.

IHIT were deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd. early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email.  If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL 10:56 a.m.

Police say a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide.

In a tweet, they say they've been deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.

IHIT says the victim's body was found at 11 p.m. and is a man in his late fifties.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154089
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
151857
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158263


Sunday afternoon randomness

Daily Dose
Awesome randomness.
Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica
Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the...
Toddler does adorable “wipe it down” challenge
Must Watch
This is SUPER awesome!
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls named greatest U.K. number one single
Showbiz
Pet Shop Boys' debut single West End Girls has been named the...
Baby Girl recognizes Future at wedding
Must Watch
The head bob says it all. Priceless!



158683