Police identify homicide victim as 58-year-old Charles Henry Klose

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.

Police have identified the latest homicide victim in Chilliwack as 58-year-old Charles Henry Klose, his body was discovered in a parking lot late Saturday night.

“What we know of Charles so far is that he led a transient lifestyle and was known to frequent the downtown Chilliwack area. We believe many knew him in that community,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.

“We do not believe this incident is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by email. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

ORIGINAL 10:56 a.m.

