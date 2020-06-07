158636
BC  

IHIT investigates possible homicide after man found dead in Chilliwack

Death treated as homicide

- | Story: 302093

Police say a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide.

In a tweet, they say they've been deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.

IHIT says the victim's body was found at 11 p.m. and is a man in his late fifties.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158404
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
145762
158263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153489


Lady Gaga flies to U.K. number one with Chromatica

Music
Lady Gaga has landed her fourth U.K. number one with the fastest-selling album of the year so far. Chromatica has debuted at the...
Toddler does adorable “wipe it down” challenge
Must Watch
This is SUPER awesome!
Pet Shop Boys West End Girls named greatest U.K. number one single
Showbiz
Pet Shop Boys' debut single West End Girls has been named the...
Baby Girl recognizes Future at wedding
Must Watch
The head bob says it all. Priceless!
Pump your own gas!
Must Watch
Walter is having a hissy fit because mom went to pump gas. Oh...



157259