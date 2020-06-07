IHIT investigates possible homicide after man found dead in Chilliwack

Photo: Twitter / IHIT
Police say a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide.
In a tweet, they say they've been deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.
IHIT says the victim's body was found at 11 p.m. and is a man in his late fifties.
