IHIT investigates possible homicide after man found dead in Chilliwack

Photo: Twitter / IHIT

Police say a man was found dead in a Chilliwack parking lot Saturday night.



The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the death is being treated as a homicide.



In a tweet, they say they've been deployed to the rear of the Scotiabank parking lot at 46059 Yale Rd.



IHIT says the victim's body was found at 11 p.m. and is a man in his late fifties.