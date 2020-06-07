Search continues for reported plane crash on Fraser River

Photo: CTV News / Shane McKichan Police and paramedics are responding to a report of a plane crash in the Fraser River Saturday afternoon, but police say nothing has been found yet and no planes have been reported overdue.

Police and search and rescue teams continue looking for a reported downed plane in the Fraser River near Maple Ridge on Sunday.

CTV News reports first responders suspended the search overnight on Saturday but started again at 8 a.m. this morning according to Cpl. Chris Manseau, a media liaison officer with the RCMP.

A single report was made to police at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday which prompted the large response.

Searchers have not yet found any debris or any other sign of the plane, such as an oil slick on the surface of the water, Manseau said.

However, police believe the report is credible and are continuing to search the fast-moving waters of the Fraser River, Manseau said.

On Saturday, police checked with local airports where no planes had been reported overdue, and no one has been reported missing.

