157484
BC  

Two arrested after alleged assault at Friday's anti-racism protest

Alleged assault at rally

The Canadian Press - | Story: 302070

The Vancouver Police Department says two people were arrested after an alleged assault at Friday's otherwise peaceful protest against racism and police brutality.

Constable Tania Visintin says in a statement that the protest, which was attended by upwards of 5,000 at its peak, was peaceful overall and everyone was co-operative.

She says toward the end of the event, instigators got involved with the protestors.

That resulted in two people being arrested in connection with an assault, and they were later released pending further investigation.

She says no more information about the arrests is available at this time and did not provide details about charges.

The demonstration was one of many across Canada that day sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158992
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156259
158114
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...



158535