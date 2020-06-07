Merritt food bank gets big donation from tree planters

Photo: Nicola Valley Food Bank/Facebook Brooke Gabara, Chloe Stockwell, Savanah and Kelsey Stewart, Drew Kanigan, Jenna Sigurdsson.

The Nicola Valley Food Bank is having a good weekend right now, after a big donation from a tree planting service.

Leader Silviculture and its employees donated $3,500 to the food bank based in Merritt. In a Facebook post from Friday afternoon the not-for-profit organization thanked the company and workers for their donation.

"The Nicola Valley Food Bank thanks you for your support and high 5's to all the team," states the organization in the post. "You guys have a grueling job, thank you for what you do for our environment. Stay safe and healthy!"

The company raised the money as part of World Hunger Day, which occured May 28.

On the post the owner of Leader Silviculture, Francois Sauve, noted that one tree planter named Misha planted around 2,000 trees in one day (Misha's personal best) and donated his income for that day.