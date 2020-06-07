157484
158634
BC  

Merritt food bank gets big donation from tree planters

Big donation for food bank

- | Story: 302059

The Nicola Valley Food Bank is having a good weekend right now, after a big donation from a tree planting service.

Leader Silviculture and its employees donated $3,500 to the food bank based in Merritt. In a Facebook post from Friday afternoon the not-for-profit organization thanked the company and workers for their donation.

"The Nicola Valley Food Bank thanks you for your support and high 5's to all the team," states the organization in the post. "You guys have a grueling job, thank you for what you do for our environment. Stay safe and healthy!"

The company raised the money as part of World Hunger Day, which occured May 28.

On the post the owner of Leader Silviculture, Francois Sauve, noted that one tree planter named Misha planted around 2,000 trees in one day (Misha's personal best) and donated his income for that day.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158591
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152947
156223
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Next In Fashion axed by Netflix after just one season

Showbiz
Netflix show Next In Fashion has been axed after just one series, host Tan France has confirmed. The designer and Queer Eye star...
Useless facts
Galleries
Some of us have been in quarantine a long time. Use these as...
Useless facts (2)
Galleries
Even more useless ( but interesting) facts.
Corgi disapproves of video game
Must Watch
Corgi wants cuddles and is giving his owner the stare down.
Frustrated baby hysterically rage quits
Must Watch
Check out how this baby reacts after several failed attempts at...



158755
159046