Suspects wanted for violent sexual assault and kidnapping

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects recently charged and now wanted in relation to a violent sexual assault in the Downtown Eastside.

“This was a horrific and violent crime, and the suspects preyed on a vulnerable person,” says Constable Tania Visintin, VPD. “We need the public’s help to ensure these two offenders are located.”

Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, have been charged with 15 counts, in total, of offences relating to sexual assault, assault, and confinement. Both were released from custody with several court-imposed conditions and are now wanted for breaching those conditions.

The two are responsible for a violent sexual assault that occurred in Oppenheimer Park in April.

Before she managed to escape, the survivor of the assault was directed at gunpoint into a tent where she was held against her will, beaten, and sexually assaulted with a weapon for more than 15 hours. Police subsequently executed a search warrant on May 2 and arrested Tapp and Edwards. A firearm and various items associated with the offence were recovered.

The two suspects were seen Friday, May 29, and never reported to their bail supervisors on Tuesday.

Trapp is described as 6’5” tall, and around 250 pounds. He has black curly hair, and brown eyes.

Edwards is described as 5’3” tall, and around 125 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a “Wahkesh” tattoo on her neck.

“There are several organizations in the Downtown Eastside that help vulnerable women in need and one played a pivotal role in helping this survivor come forward,” adds Constable Visintin. “We thank them for the work they do and the help they provide.”

Anyone who sees Jason Tapp and Nicole Edwards, or knows their whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.