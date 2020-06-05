B.C. has one new COVID-19 case, and one more person has died

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

Just a single new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

And because of an error from yesterday's numbers, one of those four new cases has been removed, resulting in, once again, a total of 2,632 total positive tests in the province. As more people recover, there are now just 193 active cases of the virus in B.C.

Twenty-one of these patients are hospitalized, just five of whom are now being treated in ICU. There remains no active cases in the Interior Health region.

One more person has died from the virus in the Fraser Health region, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 167.

The outbreak declared at North Vancouver's Berkley Care Centre has officially been declared over, leaving outbreaks at just five long-term care homes. There remains eight community outbreaks as well, none of which are in the Interior Health region.

"As the recent B.C. COVID-19 modelling has shown us, we can safely reopen many businesses, return to in-class learning and gradually increase our social interactions, but we have to be cautious that we don't go too far and risk a resurgence in cases,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement, in lieu of their daily press conference.

"The key is to minimize, manage and modify: minimize the number of new cases and close contacts, manage clusters and outbreaks with rapid contact tracing by public health teams and modify the measures we are all following, as needed."

Province-wide, 2,272 people have fully recovered from the virus.