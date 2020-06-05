158761
New York Times features B.C.'s Dr. Bonnie Henry

Dr. Henry featured in NYT

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been featured by the New York Times.

Written by the NYT’s Canada bureau chief Catherine Porter, the article titled “The Top Doctor Who Aced the Coronavirus Test” presents Dr. Henry as the woman that kept COVID-19 in check without harsh enforcement methods. 

“They took decisive action, did it early without hesitation and communicated effectively. People listened to her,” said Colin Furness, infection control epidemiologist, told the newspaper. 

The feature walks through Dr. Henry’s 30-year medical career that started as a Navy physician and saw roles with the World Health Organization tracing Ebola outbreaks in Uganda and leading Toronto's response to SARS in 2003.

“It’s almost like she was groomed for this time,” Dr. Anthony Mounts, a senior adviser for immunizations with the U.S. Agency for International Development, told the NYT. 

The full article can be read here.

