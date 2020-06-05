Woman's body found at side of Hwy 1 in Boston Bar

Photo: Contributed

Homicide investigators have released the identity of a body found at the side of Highway 1 in the Upper Fraser Canyon this week.

Police were called on June 3 at 4:22 a.m. by a passing motorist who had found a woman’s body lying at the side of the Trans Canada about three kilometres east of the Yale Tunnel in Boston Bar, B.C.

The female victim, 29-year-old Alicia Hatarina Berg, had suspicious injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in.

Police are seeking witnesses and canvassing the surrounding areas for video surveillance footage. Investigators are asking for dash cam video from drivers who were travelling between Hope and Boston Bar on June 3, 2020 between midnight and 5 a.m. Anyone who saw someone matching Alicia’s description is urged to contact IHIT immediately.

Alicia Berg is described as:

Caucasian

Green hair

29-years-old

5’6’’

140 lbs.

Wearing a grey hoody, grey-black sweat pants and sandals

“In these early stages of the investigation, we have learned that Alicia led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “There remains many yet unanswered questions surrounding Alicia’s death and we are appealing to anyone who knew her to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at [email protected]