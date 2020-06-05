157484
Homicide team called in after man's body found in Surrey

Dead body found in Surrey

Homicide investigators have taken over the case after a man's body was found in Surrey.

RCMP say the victim was found Thursday night in the Bridgeview neighbourhood of north Surrey as a police mental health outreach team did foot patrols in the area.

The unnamed man was dead when he was found.

Police say the cause of death and how he was injured are considered suspicious.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Surrey RCMP continue to gather evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

