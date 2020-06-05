Driver in dramatic rollover took off, left injured woman in SUV

Photo: Glacier Media

The driver in a spectacular early morning rollover crash in Burnaby Friday fled the scene before the lone passenger was rushed to hospital, according to first responders.

Emergency crews were called to Gilmore Avenue and Halifax Street just after 1 a.m., according to assistant fire Chief Stew Colbourne.

Police were first on scene, he said, and were already tending to the female passenger on the ground beside a mangled black Dodge Durango.

“It rolled multiple times,” Colbourne said. “There were two people, a driver and a female passenger. The driver fled the scene. The vehicle sheared off two wooden poles, so there was telephone issues, power issues … It also hit a second vehicle that was parked.”

The passenger was taken to hospital, but Colbourne didn’t know the extent of her injuries.