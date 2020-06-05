Surrey RCMP report 122% increase in child porn cases in 3 years

File photo

Surrey RCMP are warning parents and guardians to take measures to protect their children from online predators as the city has seen a staggering growth in the number of child pornography related reports.

RCMP add that more children have turned to online activities as physical and social interactions have adjusted to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which means that parents and guardians must be vigilant.

Over the past three years, the Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit reports a staggering increase in the number of child pornography related reports rising from 55 reports in 2017, to 122 reports in 2019.

There has also been a persistent number of reports related to child luring, with 19 reports in 2017, 16 in 2018, and 18 in 2019. RCMP say that in some cases, "children and young people are lured into exposing themselves in photos, videos, or on live webcams, where screenshots are then taken of them. The perpetrators of these crimes often use the threat of exposing the nude images to the child’s family and friends, to extort more photos, videos or to lure the child into other sexual activity."

RCMP add that child luring incidents often take place after a sexual predator has engaged with a child or young person in an online relationship. Over time, the predator gains the child's trust and convinces them to meet in person to engage in sexual activity. They add that, "Sexual predators are experts at convincing children and young people to participate in activity that would otherwise be out of character for the child."

Sexual predators use a process called grooming to form a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them. Groomers may also build a relationship with the young person's family or friends to make them seem trustworthy or authoritative.

“Children and young people can be especially vulnerable to exploitation and luring because they are unaware of the potential for predatory sexual behaviour,” said Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruairc.