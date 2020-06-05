Company-wide investigation into care homes accused of neglect

Photo: Glacier Media

The parent company of a Port Coquitlam long-term care home at the centre of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has launched what it calls a “sweeping set of initiatives” aimed at protecting residents.

Sienna Senior Living, which owns Nicola Lodge, says it has hired Ontario’s former Deputy Attorney General to carry out “an immediate, company-wide review into the policies, practices and culture” at its care facilities.

Of the 37 long-term care and retirement homes the company runs in Ontario and British Columbia, 16 have documented COVID-19 outbreaks.

The investigation follows allegations of neglect, incompetence and abuse from both the Canadian Armed Forces and several whistleblowers. In a damning report which includes one of its Scarborough facilities, Canadian forces personnel detail "horrific" allegations of insect infestations, aggressive resident feeding that caused choking, bleeding infections and residents crying for help for hours. The home — site of 53 COVID-19 deaths — is now subject to a $20 million class action lawsuit filed on behalf of family members.

And while some allegations of neglect at its Ontario facilities, like how residents are not receiving three meals a day and how the military brought in its own food to feed residents, echo the allegations at Nicola Lodge, others, like bed sores worn through to the bone and dangerous errors in administering medication, go much further.

“As part of the investigation led by Mr. Boniferro, any residences that raise red flags will be identified and addressed,” wrote a spokesperson for Sienna Senior Living in a press release.