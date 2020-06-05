158636
BC  

Driver arrested after speeding at oncoming traffic near Prince George

Sped into oncoming traffic

Jess Fedigan / PG Matters - | Story: 301966

A man is in custody after erratically driving into oncoming traffic near Prince George on Thursday.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says an investigation is underway after McBride RCMP received a report of a dangerous driver on Highway 16. 

As Prince George RCMP were heading to the area, police received another report that the driver was trying to deliberately force oncoming traffic off the road or seemingly wanting to cause a head-on collision. 

When officers tried to pull the uninsured car over near Purden Lake, the driver wouldn't stop, continuing to drive dangerously across the centre line. 

Highway 16 was then closed at Old Cariboo Highway and spike belts were deployed.

"To have an oncoming vehicle drive right at you, narrowly missing a head-on collision, is a terrifying situation for anyone driving on our highways" said Douglass.  

"We are relieved and maybe a little shocked that this situation did not result in ... injuries to members of the public, the police or the occupants of the car."

A female passenger was also arrested, but later released. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157395
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157395
157743
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153489


Dog steals a beer

Must Watch
Caught in the ACT.
Growing up with pets
Galleries
These before and now pics of people and their pets will melt your...
Growing up with pets (2)
Galleries
Baby cries when mom stops singing
Must Watch
This little bundle just wants mom to keep singing.
Friday Morning Awesomeness
Daily Dose
Get in here if you want to have a good time.



154824