Driver arrested after speeding at oncoming traffic near Prince George

File photo

A man is in custody after erratically driving into oncoming traffic near Prince George on Thursday.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says an investigation is underway after McBride RCMP received a report of a dangerous driver on Highway 16.

As Prince George RCMP were heading to the area, police received another report that the driver was trying to deliberately force oncoming traffic off the road or seemingly wanting to cause a head-on collision.

When officers tried to pull the uninsured car over near Purden Lake, the driver wouldn't stop, continuing to drive dangerously across the centre line.

Highway 16 was then closed at Old Cariboo Highway and spike belts were deployed.

"To have an oncoming vehicle drive right at you, narrowly missing a head-on collision, is a terrifying situation for anyone driving on our highways" said Douglass.

"We are relieved and maybe a little shocked that this situation did not result in ... injuries to members of the public, the police or the occupants of the car."

A female passenger was also arrested, but later released.