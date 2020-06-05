158761
BC  

Richmond nurse loses licence for long list of mistreatment

Rogue nurse suspended

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 301961

A Richmond nurse has agreed to stop practising in B.C. after admitting a catalogue of mistreatment, including suspending a patient from a lift to promote a bowel movement and leaving them there.

Ma Eriberta Lauang agreed with the BC College of Nursing Professionals to give up her registration during the investigation, meaning she is not entitled to work as a nurse in B.C.

Lauang (AKA Rojano), now a former registered nurse, admitted in a consent agreement that, at one facility, she inserted a nasograstric tube, contrary to her approved role and then provided a false account of permissions in this regard.

At the same facility, she suspended a patient from a lift to promote a bowel movement, “contrary to appropriate care, and leaving the patient unsupervised in the lift and documented that appropriate bowel protocol had been followed.”

On various occasions, she failed “to respond to call bells” and failed to “feed and care for patients as required on nightshift” and directed “other staff to do the same.”

Lauang also failed to adhere to appropriate narcotic handling and administration practices.

At another facility, she was caught sleeping at a client's home during nightshift, while on duty, and prepared doses of pain-killing drug hydromorphone in excess of what was ordered for one patient.

Lauang then breached an interim undertaking with BCCNP, which was meant to protect the public during investigation, by failing to notify the organization of her new employment for several months.

She also inaccurately reported practice hours to BCCNP.

The aforementioned conduct took place in April 2016 and from May 2018 to July 2019.

