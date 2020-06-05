Genomic analysis of COVID-19 tells story of B.C.'s pandemic

Photo: BC gov.

New “exciting and innovative” genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus tells the story of the pandemic in British Columbia.

During Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's press conference Thursday, she unveiled new “genomic epidemiology” data that shows the origin of individual cases of the virus. Because the genome of the virus changes over time as it spreads, it's been possible to track where individual cases showing up in B.C. originated from.

The early cases of the virus that popped up in the province came from China, particularly from the Wuhan region, starting with the first confirmed case in late January.

“We knew people had travelled in from places in China, and the virus that we isolated was very similar to the ones that were coming from Wuhan province,” Dr. Henry said Thursday.

Come mid-February, B.C. had seen several cases pop up, all linked to travel from China. But the sixth case was a woman who had recently returned from travel in Iran. Dr. Henry calls this diagnosis a “sentinel case,” because it was unclear at the time that the virus had infiltrated Iran.

“We identified a person who had not travelled anywhere near China, who had come from Iran and the testing that we did at the time showed that she did have COVID-19. And this was before Iran had notified the World Health Organization,” Dr. Henry said. “This virus was quite different than the virus we were seeing coming in from China.”

The next major event in B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic came following a dental conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre on March 6. One of people who attended the event had recently returned from Germany, and was later diagnosed with the virus. The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority issued a warning to attendees on March 12. A few days later, when six new cases across the province were linked to the conference, Dr. Henry ordered all who attended the event to self-isolate.

Dr. Denis Vincent, a 62-year-old dentist who attended the conference, died suddenly 10 days later. His death was later linked to COVID-19. In total, at least 87 cases in B.C. were linked to the dental conference.

This event was the start of the European-origin version of the virus that spread throughout the province, eventually accounting for the majority of all cases in B.C. But Dr. Henry says at least three different people who attended the conference likely had already come down with the disease, as three slightly different strains of the European-style virus were discovered amongst the 87 people.

The week after the conference, Dr. Henry issued an order banning all events with more than 250 people, but the order was later changed to limit events to 50 people.

“It tells us the risk that we have of congregating together when this virus is circulating anywhere in the world,” Dr. Henry said.

The other distinct type of the COVID-19 virus that has infected British Columbians came from Washington State in early March, before the U.S.-Canada border was closed to non-essential travel on March 20.

“Around March 10, we have an increase of steady, rapid rise in the Washington State virus strain that we were detecting,” Dr. Henry said. “That really reflected people coming in from Washington State, or us going back and forth across the border, and bringing the virus back and then it seeding outbreaks in our community and in our long-term care homes.”

Around the same time, community transmissions related to the dental conference and returning travellers were also spreading around the province. To date, the European-style strain has accounted for the majority of cases in the province, with the Washington State-style strain second.

The majority of the 195 cases identified in the Interior Health region were of the European-style and Washington State-style virus, with others coming from the outbreak amongst a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna. A number of the Interior's cases also stemmed from the March 6 dental conference.

Currently, the genomic epidemiology of about 700 of the 2,632 total cases in B.C. have been identified, but Dr. Henry says she hopes every case will eventually be studied, to help understand the growth of the virus around the province.

There is now 201 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with no active cases in the Interior Health region.