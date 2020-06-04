158636
'Where's Nigel?' colouring sheets now available

Colouring with Nigel

Bob Kronbauer/Vancouver Is Awesome - | Story: 301932

Following up on our series of Nigel Howard posters and T-shirt, our sister publication Vancouver Is Awesome just released the latest printed product: colouring sheets!

These 11"x11" sheets were drawn by editorial cartoonist, Geoff Coates, and printed in Vancouver.

Meant to raise awareness around physical distancing (which the people in the image are clearly not practicing!) the image shows a large group of Vancouverites, with Dr. Bonnie Henry's sign language interpreter Nigel Howard standing in the middle of them doing the American Sign Language sign for "keep your distance."

They can be coloured with crayons, pencil crayons or felt markers, and will keep your kids (and/or you) engaged for hours.

They'll also serve as a keepsake after these strange times finally pass.

Partial proceeds from the sales of these sheets will be going towards Nigel's non-profit of choice; the Deaf Children's Society of BC. Royalties will be paid to artist Geoff Coates, and the remaining will go to support local journalism (Vancouver Is Awesome), which has been keeping residents informed about everything they need to know during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buy immediately below, or here.

