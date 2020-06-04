157484
Coquitlam RCMP attended house more than 50 times this year

Cops raid notorious house

Coquitlam RCMP found a cache of stolen items, prohibited weapons and a homemade fire arm after raiding a well-known residence.

One person is in custody and four more were arrested and released after police executed a search warrant at a house in the 200 block of King Street.

“We’ve attended this house, or investigated related files more than 50 times this year,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. “Since Coquitlam RCMP UCRU had information about potential firearms in the house, we called in the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team to make the safest possible entry.”

The warrant was executed at just after 5 p.m. June 3, and by the time the search was over several hours later, three men and one woman had been arrested and released.

“In addition, a 35-year-old man was arrested and held on two outstanding warrants. Nobody was injured during the arrests,” said McLaughlin.

The evidence seized during the warrant included:

  • An improvised firearm or ‘zip-gun,’
  • A prohibited knife and an extendable baton,
  • Large amounts of stolen identification,
  • Stolen mail and other stolen property,
  • A credit-card press and equipment used for making identification documents,
  • Small amounts of drugs and large amounts of drug paraphernalia.

“The next stage in the investigation is to review the large amount of evidence seized and determine what charges may be appropriate,” said McLaughlin. “Now that we’ve been inside, we’re also calling in the City of Coquitlam Bylaw Enforcement. We have concerns that the house is not being occupied safely.”

