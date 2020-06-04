New chair for Minister's Advisory Council on Indigenous Women

Photo: Facebook/Barb Ward-Burkitt Barb Ward-Burkitt, the new chairwoman for the Minister's Advisory Council on Indigenous Women.

A new chairwoman has been appointed for the Minister's Advisory Council on Indigenous Women.

Fort McKay First Nation member Barb Ward-Burkitt joined the council in 2014. Ward-Burkitt has served as the vice-chairwoman of MACIW since 2018 and she is also the director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre.

She is replacing Tla'amin Nation's Chastity Davis, who served as chairwoman since 2014.

"I offer deep thanks to Chastity Davis for her dedication and invaluable contributions to the important work of the advisory council. She is leaving that legacy in the capable hands of Barb Ward-Burkitt, and I look forward to working with Barb and the whole council to build on those accomplishments," says Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser.

"The guidance and direction that MACIW provides me, other ministers and all of government helps us to better meet the many opportunities and challenges facing Indigenous women in British Columbia."

Ward-Burkitt has been involved in the friendship centre movement since 1972 and was invested into the Order of British Columbia in 2010.

"Violence against Indigenous women and girls is a pandemic across our country and it is continuing to grow. It is critically important for MACIW to continue to work in partnership with the province to ensure that the voices and stories of Indigenous women and girls are being heard and action is taken as we work together collaboratively to improve the health, safety and wellness of Indigenous women and girls," says Ward-Burkitt.

Established in 2011, the MACIW provides the government with advice on how to improve quality of life for Indigenous women across the province. The council helps guide provincial initiatives to improve outcomes for Indigenous girls and women, while focused on ending violence.