158636
158634
BC  

New chair for Minister's Advisory Council on Indigenous Women

MACIW's new chairwoman

- | Story: 301873

A new chairwoman has been appointed for the Minister's Advisory Council on Indigenous Women.

Fort McKay First Nation member Barb Ward-Burkitt joined the council in 2014. Ward-Burkitt has served as the vice-chairwoman of MACIW since 2018 and she is also the director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre.

She is replacing Tla'amin Nation's Chastity Davis, who served as chairwoman since 2014.

"I offer deep thanks to Chastity Davis for her dedication and invaluable contributions to the important work of the advisory council. She is leaving that legacy in the capable hands of Barb Ward-Burkitt, and I look forward to working with Barb and the whole council to build on those accomplishments," says Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser.

"The guidance and direction that MACIW provides me, other ministers and all of government helps us to better meet the many opportunities and challenges facing Indigenous women in British Columbia."

Ward-Burkitt has been involved in the friendship centre movement since 1972 and was invested into the Order of British Columbia in 2010.

"Violence against Indigenous women and girls is a pandemic across our country and it is continuing to grow. It is critically important for MACIW to continue to work in partnership with the province to ensure that the voices and stories of Indigenous women and girls are being heard and action is taken as we work together collaboratively to improve the health, safety and wellness of Indigenous women and girls," says Ward-Burkitt.

Established in 2011, the MACIW provides the government with advice on how to improve quality of life for Indigenous women across the province. The council helps guide provincial initiatives to improve outcomes for Indigenous girls and women, while focused on ending violence.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
152947
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157940
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158987


Carrie Underwood: ‘Miscarriages were bad things that happen to other people until I had three’

Showbiz
Carrie Underwood was "mad" at God after suffering three miscarriages. The country superstar and her husband, retired ice...
Triple nose boop
Must Watch
Three nosy cats checking out the camera.
Special effects makeup
Galleries
Check out these incredible works of art.
Kylie Jenner crowned highest paid celebrity of 2020 despite Forbes allegations
Showbiz
Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes magazine's highest-paid...
Most adorable roller coaster ride EVER
Must Watch
If this doesn’t brighten your day, we’re not sure...



158654