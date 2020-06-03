Investigation underway after person dies at side of Hwy 1

Photo: Google Maps

Homicide investigators have been called to the Upper Fraser Canyon.

RCMP were called to Boston Bar at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person lying on the side of the Trans Canada Highway.

Upon attendance, officers located a victim suffering life-threatening injuries who succumbed to their injuries on scene.

Investigators have cordoned off the area. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is working in partnership with Hope RCMP.

No additional information is being released.