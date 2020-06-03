157484
BC  

Surrey RCMP working with homicide investigators

Homicide team called in

The Canadian Press

Homicide investigators have been called in after the death of a woman injured in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

RCMP say they received a report just after 3 a.m. of an injured woman who had been transported to a local hospital.

The woman later died from her injuries.

The cause of her death and how she was injured are still being investigated.

But police say the circumstances are suspicious and don't appear random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating alongside Surrey RCMP.

