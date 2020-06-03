The Tseshaht First Nation encounters shocking racist incident

Photo: CTV News Vancouver Island Cynthia Dick and Sharie Minions speak on the racist incident.

Members of the Tseshaht First Nation near Port Alberni were shocked on Tuesday after a white truck drove through the reserve with passengers yelling racial taunts.

The Tseshaht First Nation along with the City of Port Alberni have issued a joint statement in response to the racist incident and RCMP are currently investigating, according to CTV News.

“This morning, we learned of what appears to be a shocking racially-fuelled incident that targeted local First Nations on the Tseshaht Reserve,” says elected chief councillor Cynthia Dick for the Tseshaht First Nation.

“As leaders in the Alberni Valley, we will do everything in our power to assist RCMP in finding these individuals so they may be held accountable for their actions.”

City of Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions says the city is behind the Tseshaht First Nation and community members are urged to stand up against racism.

“The behaviour displayed during this incident is in no way reflective of our community values,” says Minions. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Tseshaht and all First Nations people and will not tolerate racism in our community.”

with files from CTV Vancouver Island