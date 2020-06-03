B.C. has 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one new death

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Dr. Bonnie Henry

New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia rose to 22 Wednesday, after just four new cases were identified Tuesday. Despite the rise in new cases, none of the new cases were found in the Interior Health region.

As a result, there have now been 2,623 positive tests across British Columbia, but just 214 active cases remain. There have been a total of 195 positive tests in the IH region, but just one active cases remains across the entire region.

Of the remaining active cases, 32 patients are hospitalized, seven of whom are being treated in intensive care.

One more virus-related death has occurred in the Fraser Health region over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in the province to 166.

Two more outbreaks at long-term seniors care homes have also been declared over, leaving just six remaining outbreaks at B.C. healthcare facilities. There remains an additional seven community outbreaks province-wide.

Since the pandemic began, 2,243 British Columbians have fully recovered from COVID-19.

While Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry did not hold her daily press conference Wednesday, she and Health Minister Adrian Dix released a joint statement urging those who may be participating in protests in the coming days to take precautions.

"Exercising our right to peaceful demonstration is extremely important, and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic,” the statement said.

"Whether going to the grocery store, seeing friends on a patio or attending a peaceful demonstration, the same rules for safe physical distancing apply.

"Consider alternative ways to peacefully demonstrate, as we have seen elsewhere. Gather in smaller numbers in multiple locations, maintain a safe physical distance from those around you and use a non-medical cloth mask for the brief periods when in closer contact to others."