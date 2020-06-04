Williams Lake RCMP lay charge in August 2019 shooting

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A man already charged in one August 2019 murder in Williams Lake is now facing a second degree murder charge.

Jayson Gilbert (26) has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Richard Duncan on Aug. 6, 2019, according to a press release issued by North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

Just after midnight on that date, Williams Lake RCMP received reports of gunfire on Mackenzie Avenue; upon arrival, they found Duncan (43) shot in a driveway. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Gilbert is already in police custody and is facing charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and a first degree murder charge linked to the death of Branton Regner.

Following an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge near Williams Lake on Aug. 9, Regner was deemed missing by the RCMP. Gilbert was taken into custody later that day when a vehicle he was in was recognized by police as being involved in the Aug. 6 murder of Duncan. After a short police chase, the vehicle was cornered at the Williams Lake Airport and Gilbert, one of the vehicle's occupants, was arrested.

On Aug. 27, Regner's body was found in the Fraser River.

Two other men are facing charges in Regner's death. Michael Drynock (23) was arrested Aug. 19, 2019 and has also been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Jaime Sellars was arrested April 16, 2020 in an operation involving Williams Lake and Merritt RCMP, the North District Major Crimes Unit and the Kamloops Police Dog Service. He now also faces first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping charges.