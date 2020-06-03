BC man erupts in violent rage at Wendy's when no mustard on burger

Photo: Pixabay A cheeseburger.

Police on Vancouver Island are looking for a man who flew into a violent rage at the Colwood Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night.

When his burger didn't pass muster — it lacked mustard — the man became furious, according to West Shore RCMP.

Staff of the Wendy's at 1800 Island Hwy contacted authorities around 9 p.m. when the angry customer "began violently smashing the plexiglass barrier at the drive-thru window" after being handed his order.

The suspect ended up ripping the plexiglass barrier off the wall entirely, then threw it under another vehicle in the parking lot.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the man's condiment condemnation.

However, police are hoping to locate the suspect, as he is consequently "being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance," according to Cst. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

The suspect is described as: