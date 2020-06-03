Highway closures, washouts and flooding across BC Interior

File photo

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed north of Yale.

A crash has closed the route in both directions, DriveBC reports.

An estimated time of reopening is not yet available, and no detour is available. Travellers are advised to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, a wildlife advisory in effect between Sicamous and Revelstoke.

In the Lower Mainland, an eastbound vehicle fire near the 152nd Street exit in the HOV lane and left shoulder that was slowing traffic through Surrey has now been cleared.

On Highway 3, a washout between Allison Pass and Manning Park Resort has the right lane closed, eastbound.

As well, flooding is reported at Sunshine Valley, 17 kilometres east of Hope. Traffic is reduced to single-lane, alternating. Expect delays.

In the Central Interior, flooding, washouts, and mudslides are reported on a number of secondary roads.

West of Lillooet, a rockslide at Telford Bridge has closed Highline Road in both directions. Engineering for repair methodology is underway. No detour is available.

A travel advisory is in effect for Boulle-Young Road near 70 Mile House. The route is passable only by 4x4 vehicles.

A bridge washout on Williams Lake Cut-Off Road has that route closed between Highway 97 and Buckskin Road.

A mudslide north of Williams Lake on Soda Creek MacAlister Road has the route closed 10 kilometres from the junction of Highway 97.

And a washout on Quesnel Hydraulic Road has it closed due to ongoing land instability.