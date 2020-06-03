Williams Lake RCMP seeking 'armed and dangerous man'

Photo: Williams Lake RCMP The suspect.

Williams Lake RCMP are warning the public around the Cariboo city of the presence of an "armed and dangerous man."

Yesterday (June 2), police responded to the Wild Wood neighbourhood following reports of a man driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala erratically, including passing vehicles at high speeds and crossing the centre line amid oncoming traffic.

Police located and tried to stop the car, but the Impala hit a police car during the interaction, according to a statement released by North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. At that time, police decided not to pursue the suspect as the vehicle headed west out of the city on Highway 97.

Police began surveillance efforts and were able to find the Impala in a rural, forested area outside of the city; however, the suspect was gone. While police dogs and a helicopter were called in, along with Alexis Creek RCMP and all-terrain vehicles, the suspect remains at large.

"This remains a high-priority investigation for the Williams Lake RCMP and the safety of our community is of the upmost importance" says Staff Sgt. Del Byron in the release.

During yesterday's search, RCMP asked residents to remain indoors. Today, they're asking the public to be observant.

"If you have any information on this, you are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477," reads the statement.