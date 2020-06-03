Nordstrom's Vancouver location closes, boards up

Photo: CTV News

Vancouver’s Nordstrom location has been temporarily closed and boarded up in response to protests over police brutality across North America.

The U.S. company says it has taken the step out of “an abundance of caution” after several of its stories have been looted, particularly in Seattle and Los Angeles, reports CTV News.

A rally is planned for Vancouver on Friday, but Nordstrom's move was not made in response to any specific threat within the city.

"We're paying close attention to potential gatherings that may take place in cities across Canada and the U.S. this week," Nordstrom Canada said in an email to CTV News.

"To help keep our employees and customers safe, we are adjusting hours and temporarily closing stores in some locations. Out of an abundance of caution, some of our storefronts are being boarded."

with files from CTV Vancouver