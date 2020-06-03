Ronald C. became B.C.'s newest millionaire, pocketing $24.3M

Photo: BCLC Ron (left) with interim BCLC president Greg Moore

It was too wet to golf, so Ron decided instead to treat himself and his girlfriend with a new set of clubs instead.

It was an easy decision for the Aldergrove man, who had just pocketed more than $24.3 million from the May 27 Lotto-649 draw.

He received the cheque and faced the media during a virtual ceremony Wednesday morning.

Ron called the experience unbelievable, saying it's not something you ever even dream of.

"It's more than I expected. You never expect this much," he said.

Ron said he was getting ready for bed last Wednesday night when he realized he hadn't checked his ticket for that evening's draw.

"I opened my wallet, pulled out my ticket, looked at it. I looked at it two or three times then said, oh s**t, is this the right date?

"It is the right date."

He initially thought he had just won $5 million, because that was the number in the corner of the screen on his phone.

"What I didn't realize was $5 million was the estimation for the next draw," said Ron.

"(My roommate) said, you dumb a**, you won $24 million."

Ron, 60, and his girlfriend both retired the next morning.

As for his winning, which Ron said is more than he'll be able to spend in a lifetime, he does have some plans.

"Like any father, lets make sure my kids and grand kids, and all my loved ones around me, and my girlfriend, we don't have to work.

"She retired, I retired, so, you know what, now we're just going to do a lot of golfing. Buy a house, buy a summer place, do some travelling."