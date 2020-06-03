158636
Locals getting frustrated with dumping in East Vancouver parks

Elana Shepert/Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 301739

Parks in East Vancouver are again being used as illegal dump sites.

At the beginning of May, Vancouver councillor Pete Fry shared images to his Twitter account showing garbage strewn across Strathcona Park. He wrote that it was the second time he'd seen garbage dumped in the park.

Now, Twitter account @ILiveinEastVan has shared pictures showing a mattress, sofa, and piles of trash discarded in city green spaces. 

"This is what I’m seeing more. Getting tired of this," the Twitter user wrote.

"Have asked the city for assistance in our area (as) so many people come to the area to walk and cycle ... Absolutely nothing. Radio silence."

After finding the garbage last month, Fry stated that dumping household garbage isn't just a 'jerk move,' but also a fineable offence. Anyone caught doing so can get slapped with a $500 fine, which is prosecutable up to $10,000 in court. 

People have also been sharing images of discarded personal protective equipment on social media.  

“Perhaps a $10,000 fine would be in order for discarding used masks/gloves?” Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said in April.

Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
