158636
BC  

Tangled bald eagles separated and freed in Tsawwassen

Tangled eagles freed

Delta Optimist - | Story: 301732

Two bald eagles were found tangled together Monday in Tsawwassen.

Peter Vassilopoulos came across the eagles while out for a walk with his family.

The birds probably connected in the air and were unable to break apart. On the ground, they remained tangled until help arrived.

The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society was called, and a representative came to the scene.

The eagles were taken back to OWL's headquarters in Ladner for care and were scheduled to be released in the area they were found Tuesday afternoon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158584
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157395
158986
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan

Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost $5 million in the first year since he wed wife Meghan. The Duke...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Hump day awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



157970