Tangled bald eagles separated and freed in Tsawwassen

Photo: Contributed

Two bald eagles were found tangled together Monday in Tsawwassen.

Peter Vassilopoulos came across the eagles while out for a walk with his family.

The birds probably connected in the air and were unable to break apart. On the ground, they remained tangled until help arrived.

The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society was called, and a representative came to the scene.

The eagles were taken back to OWL's headquarters in Ladner for care and were scheduled to be released in the area they were found Tuesday afternoon.